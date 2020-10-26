Riot Recommendation: 24 of Your Favorite Musician Memoirs
Stories of musical legends have long intrigued us, from their early lives to their ascent to fame and beyond. Some of you have never toggled between channels to try and catch the latest music videos and it shows. I, however, am old enough to remember being glued to the television set whenever a new episode of Behind the Music came on; the impossible highs and crushing lows, the battling of demons, the exacting price of fame—the people behind the ballads and bops that move us are as complex as they are fascinating.
This is of course why we love a musician memoir; we get the most personal version of the story straight from the source. The last year alone has brought us memoirs by some true musical icons: there’s the Rocket Man himself Elton John; the incomparable musical genius that is Prince; the elusive chanteuse Mariah Carey (Lambily fam, where you at!?). We knew our Riot readers would have some excellent recommendations for us, so we asked you to share your musician memoirs. We now have plenty to add to our TBRs (not to mention our playlists). Without further ado, here are your favorite musician memoirs!
Blues All Around Me by BB King
Born To Run by Bruce Springsteen
Celia: Mi Vida by Celia Cruz
Chronicles by Bob Dylan
Dolly: My Life and Other Unfinished Business by Dolly Parton
A Dream About Lightning Bugs by Ben Folds
Fight the Power: Rap, Race, and Reality by Chuck D, Yusuf Jah
Girl In a Band by Kim Gordon
The Heroin Diaries by Nikki Sixx
Hit So Hard by Patty Schemel
Hunger Makes Me a Modern Girl by Carrie Brownstein
I’ll Never Write My Memoirs by Grace Jones
Just Kids by Patty Smith
Lady Sings the Blues by Billie Holiday, William Dufty
Let’s Go (So We Can Get Back) by Jeff Tweedy
Miles: The Autobiography by Miles Davis
Miss Rhythm by Ruth Brown
Mo’ Meta Blues by Questlove
My Own Devices by Dessa
My Voice by Angie Martinez
Natural Woman: A Memoir by Carole King
The Rose That Grew From Concrete by Tupac Shakur
The Spitboy Rule: Tales of a Xicana in a Female Punk Band by Michelle Cruz Gonzales
Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink by Elvis Costello