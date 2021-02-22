Riot Recommendation: 20 of Your Favorite YA Fairy Tales
Do we ever outgrow a good fairy tale? I know I sure haven’t. I may look at the ones from my childhood with a far more critical eye these days (and relate a little too hard to the evil queen/witch types, but we can unpack that another time), but I’m still a sucker for fantastical tales set in far off places where good conquers evil, stories driven by that relentless clinging onto hope in the dark. I’m especially drawn to them now when they finally feel more inclusive than they were when I was a kid. I want to go back into time and tell Young Vanessa that she will one day learn how to style the fur ball on her head, and that the stories she falls asleep to will one day feature a heroine who looks more like she does.
Young adult fairy tales have felt especially exciting in the last several years, not only for embracing diversity and inclusion, but because the stories themselves are just so dang creative–and often subversive. That’s why I asked you to share your favorite YA fairy tales! You gave us a mix of original stories and fresh new takes on classic tales. Let’s all bask in the warm hug of a story where goodness prevails, or at least shakes sh*t up trying.
Ash by Malinda Lo
Beauty by Robin McKinley
A Blade So Black by L.L. McKinney
Blanca & Roja by Anna-Marie McLemore
Cinderella Is Dead by Kalynn Bayron
The Cruel Prince by Holly Black
A Curse So Dark and Lonely by Brigid Kemmerer
Of Curses and Kisses by Sandhya Menon
Dark Shimmer by Donna Jo Napoli
Deerskin by Robin McKinley
Forest of a Thousand Lanterns by Julie C. Dao
Girls Made of Snow and Glass by Melissa Bashardoust
The Hazel Wood by Melissa Albert
The Lunar Chronicles by Marissa Meyer
Never Ever by Sara Saedi
Stealing Snow by Danielle Paige
Throne of Glass by Sarah J. Maas
Thorn by Intisar Khanani
The Wrath and the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh