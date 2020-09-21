Riot Recommendation: 19 of Your Favorite Crime Thrillers with Badass Female Leads

We love a pulse-pounding crime read on its own: the mystery, the action, the thrill of—hopefully—solving the case and bringing the bad guys to justice. Now throw in an ass-kicking, name-taking female lead and we’re furiously adding to cart! That’s why we asked you for your favorite crime thrillers with badass female leads! You gave us a mix of standalone books and series to plow through. Thanks for badassifying our TBRs!

Barbed Wire Heart by Tess Sharpe

Broken Monsters by Lauren Beukes

The In Death series by JD Robb

Follow Her Home by Steph Cha

Generation Loss by Elizabeth Hand

Hollywood Homicide by Kellye Garrett

The Jaguar Addams series by B.A. Chepaitis

The Kate Shugack series by Dana Stabenow

The Kay Scarpett series by Patricia Cornwell

Killing It by Asia Mackay

The Likeness by Tana French

The Lisbeth Salander books by Stieg Larsson and David Lagercrantz

The Mallory series by Carol O’Connell

Prime Suspect by Lynda La Plante

Silence of the Lambs by Thomas Harris

My Sister, The Serial Killer by Oyinkan Braithwaite

Trail of Echoes by Rachel Howell Hall

Queenpin by Megan Abbott

The V. I. Warshawsk books by Sara Paretsky