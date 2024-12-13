SFF Promotions Reylo fans will be obsessed with this new sexy romantasy! Ryan Riss Dec 13, 2024 Ryan Riss Staff Writer View All posts by Ryan Riss You Might Also Like The Historical Fiction Book That Should Make All The Best-Of Lists This Year The Best Nonfiction Books of 2024, According to NPR and The New York Times The 10 Worst Book-to-Screen Adaptations 8 Cozy Fantasy Romance Books to Warm Your Heart This Winter The Best New Book Releases Out December 10, 2024 Compelling New Science Fiction Graphic Novels