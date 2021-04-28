This post contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, Book Riot may earn a commission.

Have you hopped onto the resin trend? If not, perhaps resin bookmarks will make you lean into all things clear, hard, and shiny. If you’re wondering what resin is — it’s not your average plastic, for starters — get to know a little bit of the history of the material, as well as its current uses.

Let’s take a look at some of the raddest resin bookmarks you can snag on Etsy. If there’s not enough here, don’t miss this earlier collection of pressed flower bookmarks, many of which are made with resin.

Sweet Resin Bookmarks

Whether you’re team glitter or not, a glittery bookmark will make your pages shine without sparkles being left behind. $3.50.

Your zodiac sign in gold! $10.

I love the way this bookmark looks smoky. Choose from gold or silver flecks. $10.

These personalized resin bookmarks are gorgeous. $13.

SHARKS! $7.

If you prefer your beach scene a little more serene, choose from seashells or teal rocks. $6.

Look at the options for these bookmarks. I’m really into Green Solace and the mini version of it. $10.

You can’t beat a great rainbow bookmark like this one. $10.

Lovely pink, purple, and cream options for this sparkly bookmark. $6.50.

An out-of-this-world galaxy bookmark. $7.

Here’s another option for readers who love the moon and stars. $12.

A beautiful feather resin bookmark. $5.

The simplicity of this white bookmark with gold glitter is super appealing. $8.50.

How sweet is this resin mushroom bookmark? $13.

