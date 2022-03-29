History, Huh? RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE Merch

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

If you’ve talked to me for any length of time, you probably know that I like the book Red, White & Royal Blue. If you know me better than one conversation, you probably know what a drastic understatement that first sentence is. It’s entirely true, but it perhaps fails to convey the joy I find in the book, the comfort it brings me, and the way I can’t stop rereading it. Officially, I’ve read it six times, but that doesn’t take into account the dozens of times I’ve reread favorite passages or simply opened the book to a random page and read until I felt better, or fell asleep, or otherwise gotten whatever I needed.

I’m not the only RWRB superfan. In fact, I am not sure I’d even call myself a superfan. But I sure do love the book. Another thing I love? Bookish merch. I am kind of silly for it. And with so many favorite passages from the book, I especially love seeing the way artists have interpreted quotes and put them on stickers, art prints, and so much more. So, without further ado, here are a bunch of my favorite Red, White & Royal Blue fan items from Etsy, with a little bit of One Last Stop merch as well (because it’s at least as amazing as RWRB).

“History, Huh?” Merch

Part of my love for RWRB is for the letters (emails) Alex and Henry exchange while they are separated, sharing famous love letters written in the past. After sharing a passage from a letter Alexander Hamilton wrote to John Laurens, Alex says:

Thinking about history makes me wonder how I’ll fit into it one day, I guess. And you too. I kinda wish people still wrote like that. History, huh? Bet we could make some.

Later, after the emails have been leaked and Alex has gone to see Henry, he returns to Washington and is greeted by support in the form of people lining the streets and his sister, June, wearing a yellow T-shirt that says “History, huh?”

This “History, huh?” soy candle smells of chardonnay and rose petal gelato! $8

I love the cheery design of this “History, huh?” vinyl sticker! Ships from Germany. $3

I miiiight have bought myself this yellow “History, huh?” button (and check out the campaign T-shirt in the background!). $4.50

Check out this holographic “History, huh?” sticker! $3

I love this subtly patriotic “History, huh?” (optionally) tasseled bookmark! $3.50–5.50

I might get this “History, huh?” iron-on patch for my jean jacket. $6

Other Red, White & Royal Blue Merch

This beautiful interpretation of the two-story high mural Alex sees of himself and Henry!! Art print of Henry and Alex as Leia and Han available in 3/4 and full body. $16

I am obsessed with this “Yours, Henry” book page necklace. $16

This book colors–themed T-shirt of the White House Trio plus Henry is perfect. $25, assorted colors, up to 3X (unisex).

I love this “I love him on purpose” 8-bit sticker! $2

I am cry-laughing over this Hoe Dameron bookmark (also available: Prince Buttercup). $3

IYKYK. “Cornbread knows my sins” sticker. $2.50

These beautiful RWRB enamel pins are yours for $11 each or $50 for the set.

One Last Stop Merch

This book. THIS BOOK. The entirety of my review when I finished reading it was “This book made me 1,000 times gayer.” I stand by it.

“Meet me on the Q” and Pop Tart stickers. $2.50

“Hey, coffee girl.” “Hey, subway girl!” August & Jane sticker. $2

“Anybody ever tell you that you smell like pancakes?” sticker. $4

If you love Casey McQuiston books as much as I do, you are probably cursing my name right now. Sorry about your bank account! Should you still have the urge for yet more RWRB merch, there is a veritable avalanche of it on Etsy — this is but a small selection.

