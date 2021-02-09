At home, Camila is a quiet and dutiful daughter, but on the fútbol field, she is La Furia, one of the best players in the league. Her parents don’t know about her secret passion and wouldn’t approve if they did. But to continue to play, and maybe one day get a scholarship to a North American university, Camila needs their permission. What’s worse, the guy she once loved is back in town full of stories of his fútbol stardom in Italy. Furia is the story of an athlete determined to reach her dreams; she just needs to find the courage to tell her family. Sol Madariaga performs the books with all the attitude of a teenager frustrated with her place in life.