Recent Hit Books on Goodreads
Goodreads has gathered up a list of 81 recent books that have been the most popular on the site. All of these books — which fall under different genres — have been published within the last six months.
The reasoning behind each book’s popularity runs the gamut — some are probably popular at least partially because of their well-known authors (as is most likely the case with Ali Hazelwood’s Bride and Rachel Hawkins’ The Heiress), while others may benefit from belonging to the particularly trendy genre blend romantasy (like House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas and Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana, for instance).
Either way, this list of the recent hit books on Goodreads is a great way to see what your fellow readers have been liking lately, and of course, to expand your TBR.
Here are a few of them:
Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward
The Women by Kristin Hannah
The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham
The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez
The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
Family Meal by Bryan Washington
Blackouts by Justin Torres
The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok
The Fake Out by Stephanie Archer
The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon
The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden
Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase
The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu
The Reformatory by Tananarive Due
For the full list, visit Goodreads.
