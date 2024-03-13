cover of three of the books mentioned
Recent Hit Books on Goodreads

Goodreads has gathered up a list of 81 recent books that have been the most popular on the site. All of these books — which fall under different genres — have been published within the last six months.

The reasoning behind each book’s popularity runs the gamut — some are probably popular at least partially because of their well-known authors (as is most likely the case with Ali Hazelwood’s Bride and Rachel Hawkins’ The Heiress), while others may benefit from belonging to the particularly trendy genre blend romantasy (like House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas and Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana, for instance).

Either way, this list of the recent hit books on Goodreads is a great way to see what your fellow readers have been liking lately, and of course, to expand your TBR.

Here are a few of them:

cover of Womb City

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham

The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez

The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange

Family Meal by Bryan Washington

Blackouts by Justin Torres

cover of The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu; illustration of a young woman with arms tattoos wearing a green sari and walking with a monkey with robot eyes in a future city

The Leftover Woman by Jean Kwok

The Fake Out by Stephanie Archer

The Hurricane Wars by Thea Guanzon

The Warm Hands of Ghosts by Katherine Arden

Womb City by Tlotlo Tsamaase

The Jinn-Bot of Shantiport by Samit Basu

The Reformatory by Tananarive Due

For the full list, visit Goodreads.

