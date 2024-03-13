Goodreads has gathered up a list of 81 recent books that have been the most popular on the site. All of these books — which fall under different genres — have been published within the last six months.

The reasoning behind each book’s popularity runs the gamut — some are probably popular at least partially because of their well-known authors (as is most likely the case with Ali Hazelwood’s Bride and Rachel Hawkins’ The Heiress), while others may benefit from belonging to the particularly trendy genre blend romantasy (like House of Flame and Shadow by Sarah J. Maas and Lore of the Wilds by Analeigh Sbrana, for instance).

Either way, this list of the recent hit books on Goodreads is a great way to see what your fellow readers have been liking lately, and of course, to expand your TBR.

Here are a few of them:

Let Us Descend by Jesmyn Ward

The Women by Kristin Hannah

The Mayor of Maxwell Street by Avery Cunningham

The Great Divide by Cristina Henríquez

The Storm We Made by Vanessa Chan

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange