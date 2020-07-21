19 Unbelievably Realistic Book Cakes that Will Have You Side-Eyeing Your Bookshelves

If you’ve been on Twitter lately, you’ve probably seen the realistic cake videos. They’re short clips showing a knife cutting into what seem to be everyday objects—a sudsy bar of soap, a Croc shoe, an oyster, someone’s hand (!)—only to have the exposed innards reveal that they were freakishly realistic cake all along. They’re certainly skilled creations, but there’s something unnerving about seeing your expectations upended, and it’s inspired many people to start doubting everything: is your TV remote secretly a cake? Your quarantine partner? Your couch? Nothing is safe!

So why not capitalize on this existential fear by bringing into the bookish world? We’ve all seen the library cake that your Grandma shared with you on Facebook, but no one’s expecting to actually check a book out from that library. While there are all kinds of beautiful or adorable book cake designs out there, today I want to highlight the ones that really make you doubt reality. Here are 19 book cakes that will have you questioning if the books on your TBR have been deviously disguised desserts all along.

Book Cakes

Let’s start simple, with the cakes that would blend into any bookstore: the imitations of a single, recognizable book.

View this post on Instagram #thecatcherintherye #thecatcherintheryecake #bookcake #cake #ninidinkdesigns #wintergardenbakery A post shared by Lindsay Llorens (@ninidinkdesigns) on Jul 13, 2020 at 9:46am PDT The imitation of worn books are even more mind-blowing to me: look at how the cover is just barely beginning to separate from the spine!

Deckle Edges

I did a post on the history of deckle edges, and now I am powerless to resist looking at pictures of beautiful, hand-bound books. These ones may be slightly less realistic than the above, because they’re a little larger than life in their artistry, but I definitely wouldn’t expect to see them on the dessert table.

View this post on Instagram #ediscakestory#lordoftherings#lordoftheringscake#cakeart#book#ediblebook#edibleart#artisticcake#edinburghcakes#edinburghcakeartist#cakeart#instaart#cakesedinburgh#tastygram#instacakes#caketrends#handmade#handpainted#handpaintedcake#ediblepaint A post shared by Edyta Matysiak (@ediscakestory) on Nov 17, 2019 at 2:45am PST My university had a display of book art where I promise this cake would completely blend in. I don’t know why pages that look water damaged just make this creation look more magical—and I’d never guess this was more flour than paper.

View this post on Instagram #tastytuesdays #literarycakes #novelcakes #elenagnut #amazingcake #bookishcake A post shared by Nads M.A (@nadclo) on Feb 25, 2019 at 2:41pm PST This is another one that may not look like it belongs on your shelf, but I’d definitely never think to nibble on it. The moss looks vibrant and plush, and the petals curl beautifully on the edges. I shudder to think of a knife cutting into this one.

Book Stacks

The book stack is probably the most popular bookish cake design. It gives you the height of a multi-tier cake, and gives you room to name several of your favorite titles. While I’ve seen many gorgeous takes on that concept, I’ve never seen any that I actually mistook for the real deal—until I stumbled on these!

Books and Flowers

After all my research in hunting the absolute most accurate book cakes, I stumbled across this trend that I cannot stop staring at. @semi_cake, a Korean cake decorator, seems to be most prolific in this: cakes that look like books with an eruption of flowers emerging from the pages. It is breathtaking, and definitely prepare to replan your wedding cake as you scroll.

And that’s it for the unbelievably realistic book cakes! Still hungry for more bookish desserts? Check out these posts, which are less likely to have you second-guessing reality: