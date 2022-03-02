On #ReadAcrossAmericaDay, Join PFLAG and #ReadWithLove
March 2, all across the country, schools, libraries, families, and individuals celebrate Read Across America Day. This program from the National Education Association encourages developing a passion for reading.
In an era of mass censorship, this year’s Read Across America Day takes on even more significance, and PFLAG — the largest organization for LGBTQ+ people, their families, friends, and allies — is encouraging those participating to also #ReadWithLove.
#ReadWithLove aims to highlight the power that reading a wide range of books has on helping children develop critical thinking skills. The campaign is rooted in love, tied with positive action, to support the freedom to learn for all students, no matter their race, genders, or zip code. By including more books in libraries, schools, and other places where readers have access to them, they’re better able to see the world as it truly is and make decisions for themselves. #ReadWithLove aims to empower readers, rather than take that power from them.
You can join in #ReadWithLove through following PFLAG’s campaign website; participating in their buy-a-book, donate-a-book project; donating to PFLAG; and, of course, sharing what you’re reading and loving across social media with the hashtag #ReadWithLove. Grab sharable social media icons through their image library and make it even simpler to boost the power of love and empowerment from reading.
Let’s #ReadWithLove together on this #ReadAcrossAmerica Day.
