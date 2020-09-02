Perfect Reading T-Shirts for the Book Fandom World

Now that we’re easing out of the hottest part of the summer, it’s time to start swapping out those book tank tops for reading T-shirts. There are literally book themed T-shirts for any kind of reader out there, though perhaps it’s best to put it this way: there are so many sweet T-shirt swag options for the reading fandom.

Whether you want a reading T-shirt honoring your favorite series or you want a reading T-shirt that pays homage to the love there is for reading and books more broadly, there’s something for everyone here.

The Goods Newsletter Sign up to The Goods to receive emails about new products and promotions in the Book Riot Store. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

Note that most of the T-shirts included come in a wide range of cuts and styles, as well as an array of colors and fabric blends. The prices may fluctuate a bit in accordance with your preferences. As someone who has a tough time with a traditional T-shirt because of my body shape, I’m grateful for options.

Find Your Perfect Reading T-Shirt and Celebrate Book Fandom

Honor the classic children’s television program Reading Rainbow with this sweet tee. $20 and up.

Say hello to your Baby-Sitters Club friends with this Stoneybrook Middle School T-shirt. $24.

Wear this one when you really want people to know it’s time for you to be alone with your book. $20.

For real. $20.

I’d rather be reading T-shirt. $20.

It’s real nice being one of the cool kids for once. $20.

Beautifully simple, it’s a person reading a book. $20.

Indeed, it is! $20.

I’m always here for book and pajama action. $20.

Read, Resist, and Repeat. $20.

Here’s your fall outfit, as well as your winter, spring, and summer outfit. $20.

Add a spooky book T-shirt to your collection. $20.

I super dig this book vibes T-shirt. $20.

How adorable is this book worm reading nook shirt? So adorable. $20.

Straight to the heart of matters. $20.

I’m a little bit obsessed with this old timey cat shirt. $20.

Book It! Book It real good. $20.

One of my favorite sports tees. $20.

Fun typography make this library fan T-shirt a win. $20.

Speaking of library T-shirts, snap up one of these librarian T-shirts if you are so inclined. $22 and up.

Essential elements of any book! $19.

A lovely book filled with wildflowers. $20.

There is no more perfect reading T-shirt than one reminding you every day is a good day to read a book. $17.