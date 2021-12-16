READING RAINBOW LIVE Announces Theme and Cast of First Episode

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Reading Rainbow Live, the new version of the beloved Reading Rainbow series, has announced details of their premiere live event, which will take place early 2022. It features an interactive format that allows attendees to play games and participate through the platform Looped.

Every 25 minute episode has a theme, and the first theme is “Kid Inventors,” featuring the book Be a Maker by Katey Howes, illustrated by Elizabet Vuković.

The show is hosted by the Rainbows, a group of young performers made up of Isabella Wager, Rohit Gopal, Kendall Joseph, and Jade Walker.

Tickets for the first show will become available in the next few weeks. More information is available on the Reading Rainbow Live website.

