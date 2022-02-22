Take Your Reading Nook To The Next Level With These Finds Under $50

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Ahh, the reading nook. Even though you probably don’t need a dedicated reading spot— book nerds are famous for cracking open pages whenever and wherever the mood strikes them — there’s just something about having an Instagram-ready reading spot. Whether you’re designing your first reading nook or looking to upgrade, you can take your home library to the next level with these reading nook finds under $50.

First, let me apologize. Try as I might, I just couldn’t find a comfy reading nook chair under $50 to add to this list. Don’t fret, though, because I’ve picked out the perfect bookshelves, storage ottoman, and one of those all-too-essential reading lamps for readers on a budget.

With that out of the way, let’s just say that most of these picks run a little…luxe. My goal here was to give you Dom Pérignon vibes on a Natural Light budget, and I think I’ve succeeded.

But my idea of ritzy reading glamour may not match yours! So I’ve made sure to include ideas for every design style, from minimalism to maximalism and everything in between. Regardless of what kind of look you’re after, I’m sure you’ll find something to love on this list of reading nook finds under $50.

Reading Nook Accessories Under $50

If you want a jewel-box reading nook, this velvet storage ottoman is a must-buy. Available in 17 colors. $44+

One of the biggest challenges to designing your reading nook is finding a good space for your coffee mug, teacup, or wine glass. At just over 15 inches wide, this gold, two-tier table — which comes in eight colors — will fit right into your itty-bitty reading space. $44+

Let the calm colors of this dipped ceramic lamp put you at peace. Three different shades available. $29

Justina Blakeney fans will love this embroidered lumbar pillow from her new Target-exclusive collection. $25

For the utmost in reading comfort, invest in an oversized faux-fur throw blanket to keep you cozy every snow day. Available in two colors. $49

This round Safavieh jute rug will bring a pop of color and fun to your reading nook. Available in eight sizes and nine colors. $23+

If you’re looking to become a Bookstagrammer, choosing the right fairy light curtain to put in your reading nook is essential. This one’s available in three colors. $26+

The IKEA Billy bookcase is a true classic. Available in three colors and numerous sizes. $49+

Sleek and stylish, these owl bookends from Anthropologie will elevate your bookshelves. $48

Every book nook needs a fancy candle, and you can’t go wrong with this L’or de Seraphine candle, described thusly: “Sink deep into a leather armchair in a dimly lit library, and get lost in the pages before you.” $44

Want more great budget reading-nook finds? Check out this list of reading nook design basics, as well as this list of inspirational reading nooks for people with very little space to spare.