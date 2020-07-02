30+ Reading Nook Chairs and Cushions to Relax Into

After a long day, there is nothing quite like coming home to your own space. For us readers, perhaps the best feeling is coming home to read in our own special nook. The search for the right reading nook chairs can seem daunting, but we’ve tried to help out by gathering a collection of different styles to suit your needs. Whether it’s a house, apartment, or a single room you call your own, you can create your own cozy reading nook quick as lightning, as all you really need is a place to sit!

Reading Nook Chairs

Vintage Danish Teak Chair from Etsy: Simple yet stylish vintage chair for your midcentury reading nook. ($425)

Vintage Herman Miller from Etsy: This vintage wedge orange/red chair would brighten up any reading nook. ($600)

Tuft and Needle Pouch: For those of you who are looking beyond a traditional chair, this foam pouch looks like a modern and cozy option. ($395)

Adult bean bag chair from Etsy: Another option for a non-traditional reading nook chair is this made-to-order bean bag chair! ($159)

Homary Midcentury Velvet Lounge Chair with Ottoman: This adjustable lounge chair with matching ottoman is available in pink, green, and blue. ($235.99)

Overstock Barrel Chair: Available in a plethora of colors, this is a great affordable reading nook chair. ($152.99)



Overstock Padded Recliner Chair: A compact, faux leather armchair. ($169.99)

Overstock Barrel Chair with Ottoman: A cozy chair and ottoman available in several color options. ($357)

Mid Century Tufted Shay Chair: Available in green, blue, and grey this low sitting armchair is my personal ideal reading nook chair. ($479.99)

Reading Nook Benches

Target Settee Bench: If you’d rather have a larger seating area for your reading nook, consider getting a comfy bench! ($169.99)

Upholstered Bench: A cozy and inviting reading nook bench option, with bonus hidden storage. ($234.49)

Custom Made Bench with Storage on Etsy: Have some custom benches made for a larger reading nook area in your place! (Starting at $599)

Reading Nook Chairs for Kids

Reading nooks are fun for kids too! We’ve looked at some awesome reading nooks for kids in the past, but here are some new reading nook chairs and seating options for kids to peruse.

Floor Cushion from Etsy: For wriggly kids who prefer to read on the floor. ($56)

Personalized Reading Chair for Kids on Etsy: Available in multiple color combinations, this is one of the most customizable reading nook chairs for kids. ($98)

Vintage Kids Chair Seat with Book Holder on Etsy: A cute and compact seat for kids with built in storage and a place for books! ($64)

Target Sherpa Tulip Swivel Chair: Who wouldn’t want a gaggle of cushy and comfy reading nook chairs like this as a kid? ($70)

Small Reading Nook Chairs

Vintage Striped Club Chair on Etsy: A warm and inviting vintage small reading nook chair. ($289)

Modway Barrel Chair and Ottoman: Just because your nook is extra small doesn’t mean you can’t have a reading chair with footstool. Available in various colors.($182.94)

Aurla Mid Century Armchair: A classic small reading nook chair available in various color options. ($187.53)

Christopher Knight Lounge Chair: This comfy lounge chair has several color options and a matching footstool. ($356.99)

Tufted Back Corner Chair: End your search for corner reading nook chairs with this perfect grey chair. ($199.99)

Velvet Slipper Chair: This small velvet slipper chair is available in several color options. ($94.99)

Overstock Wood Armchair: A great addition for vintage inspired reading nook chairs. ($317.49)

Modern Swoop Accent Chair: A great, fun, patterned reading nook chair. ($204)

Outdoor Chairs

Overstock Rocking Chair: Enjoy reading and relaxing in this cushioned outdoor rocker. ($228.64)

Target Wicker Standing Basket Chair: This chair becomes an outdoor reading nook all on its own! ($359.99)

Teardrop Patio Chair: Cocoon yourself and books away from the world in this cushioned patio chair. ($399.99)

Patio Chair with Ottoman: Create an outdoor reading nook with this lounge chair and matching ottoman. ($355.99)

Custom Reading Nook Cushions

Perhaps you are fortunate enough to live in a place with potential reading nooks already built in, but are lacking some cozy cushions to finish it off. Here are a few options for ordering custom cushions!

Reading Nook Custom Cushion on Etsy: A complete custom cushion for whatever size you need. ($145)

Custom Bench Cushion on Etsy: Linen cushions for a reading nook bench. (starting at $92)

Custom Window Seat Bench Cushion on Etsy: Custom cushion and insert for seat benches, perfect for reading nooks. (Starting at $90)

Custom Cushion Cover on Etsy: For those of you who have very specific fabric tastes, this Etsy shop will make custom covers out of any fabric you supply. (starting at $45)

Though we wish we could find the perfect reading nook chairs for every person, tastes and preferences vary so we tried our best. If none of the above suit your needs, check out our rundown of the best reading chairs, and good luck with your search! You can also check out more ideas on how to create a reading nook.