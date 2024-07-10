Readers’ Most Anticipated Books of July

This is a family drama mashed with a murder mystery and a reimagining of a classic (The Brothers Karamazov by Fyodor Dostoevsky)!

The story centers a Chinese restaurant in northern Wisconsin and the family Chao — three adult sons, mother Winnie who has joined a Buddhist home, and father Leo who is awful. When Leo is presumed murdered, all eyes in the town turn to the family — especially the three sons — as suspects…