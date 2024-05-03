Exploring Cognitive Biases and Modern Irrationality

I know that when I pick up an Amanda Montell book I’m in for a good time. Her previous books include Wordslut and Cultish, both of which have this delightful tone like Montell is sitting across from you with a cup of coffee. You’re going to have a fun conversation, but Montell isn’t going to hold back. She’s going to put the truth out there.

The Age of Magical Overthinking tackles ideas around how human beings try to “manifest” a reality that is most likely not going to happen. The chapters are organized around thought fallacies, like the “Sunk Cost Fallacy,” which can keep us holding onto projects, goals, or relationships that aren’t working for us. Or the “Halo Effect” which can make us always assume the best about our favorite singers and other celebrities.

Like her other two books, The Age of Magical Overthinking is conversational. Its witty asides and healthy dose of snark make for a perfect pairing with Montell’s ideas. She presents her subject in a funny, accessible way that doesn’t go light on the research. She balances fun and substance to perfection. I especially love how she uses stories and interviews to communicate her ideas. She has this down-to-earth way of telling a story that makes your eyes become glued to the page.

For audiobook fans, I can’t recommend the audio edition enough. Montell reads the audiobook herself, bringing to life her snappy prose, dialogue from her interviews, and funny anecdotes. Her performance enhances that feeling that she’s sitting down with you over drinks talking about all of her ideas around magical thinking, manifesting, and the positive vibes that people try to put out into the world.