The Adorable and Affirming YA Rom-Com You Need in Your Life

Emily has a PhD in English from the University of Southern Mississippi, MS, and she has an MFA in Creative Writing from GCSU in Milledgeville, GA, home of Flannery O’Connor. She spends her free time reading, watching horror movies and musicals, cuddling cats, Instagramming pictures of cats, and blogging/podcasting about books with the ladies over at #BookSquadGoals (www.booksquadgoals.com). She can be reached at emily.ecm@gmail.com.

One thing I’ve learned as I’ve gotten older: older adults aren’t necessarily any smarter or more mature than young adults. Time has, however, given me the opportunity to wear many hats. I have been the aspiring rockstar. I have been the nerdy kid playing Dungeons & Dragons for hours on end. Through it all, I’ve been nothing if not completely self-critical and unsure of my every decision. Hooray for growing and not learning! This is one of the reasons Young Adult books can really work for everyone. None of us (at any age) actually knows what we’re doing. And this is why I wanted — no, needed — this adorable and affirming YA rom-com in my life.

Love Dungeons & Dragons? Ever dreamed of being a rockstar? Do you adore sweet, squishy romances? Stories of self-acceptance? If you said yes to any of the above (and why wouldn’t you?), then you should 100% read this book.

Delilah is a cool girl in a punk rock band. Reggie is a D&D nerd so deeply steeped in the culture that he writes essays about D&D for fun. They don’t have a lot in common, but they see something in each other that they admire, and yes, they spend a year falling for one another (just as the title suggests). The premise was too cute to deny; on the outside, Reggie and Delilah appear to be from two different worlds, and yet the two connect over and over again over multiple holidays — New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, St. Patrick’s Day…you get the idea.

What I love about Delilah and Reggie’s relationship is how much it was based on mutual feelings of admiration and respect. They appreciate each other for what they can learn from each other and how they can help each other grow. And they love who they become when they are around each other. Delilah loves how Reggie is so unapologetically himself. Reggie appreciates Delilah for her boldness. They both wish they could be as brave as the other one, and they both bring out those qualities in each other.

Another big bonus about this book? The friendships. This is a love story, but Reggie and Delilah have other significant people in their lives. For instance, we see Delilah develop a friendship with a super cool rockstar chick named Ryan, who was honestly one of my favorite parts of the book. It was nice to see that Delilah’s journey to self-acceptance and confidence wasn’t just centered around her relationship with Reggie. She also had Ryan in her corner.

Better Living Through Books Newsletter Your resource for reading material that helps you live the life you want. From self-help to cookbooks to parenting to personal finance, relationships, and more, we’ve got you covered. If it’s part of life, it can be part of your reading life.



Let’s Do This







Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use