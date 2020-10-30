Read These Books if You Love THE CRAFT: The List List #423
The List List is a weekly roundup of the best bookish lists!
at Autostraddle: Eight Trans-Inclusive Fantasy Books for Harry Potter Fans
at Brightly: 11 Legitimately Funny Books to Read Aloud with Your Kids
at Bustle: 13 Witchy Books To Read With Your Coven This Fall
at BuzzFeed: 20 Disturbing Nonfiction Books You Won’t Be Able To Put Down — Even If You Want To
at Crime Reads: The Unlikely Detectives: Unlicensed, Unqualified, and Fully Invested
at Electric Lit: 7 Books About the Making and Unmaking of Women Politicians
at Epic Reads: 24 Young Adult Mystery Books That Will Keep You Guessing Until the Very End
at Nerdist: Getting to Know the Radical Romance of Jasmine Guillory
at POPSUGAR: These 17 Books Will Give You the Same Romantic Thriller Vibes as Rebecca
at Riveted Lit: Books to Read if You Love The Craft
at Shondaland: The Five Best Books for October
at Tor.com: Five SFF Books Driven by Terrible Choices and Appalling Judgment