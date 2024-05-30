What are You Reading This Week? — May 30, 2024

It felt so strange not to check in with you all on Monday! I hope if you had the day off it was restorative, and if you didn’t, that you still had some time to read. I’m Canadian, so I was rattling around a mostly empty (virtual) office here at Book Riot. U.S. holidays are always a great time to get some head-down work done, but it’s a little too quiet for my liking.

Today, I have some more recommendations for books to complete Read Harder tasks that I collected from the comments. You all have great taste in books! I also have some updates on what I’ve been reading since we talked last.