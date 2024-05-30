What are You Reading This Week? — May 30, 2024
It felt so strange not to check in with you all on Monday! I hope if you had the day off it was restorative, and if you didn’t, that you still had some time to read. I’m Canadian, so I was rattling around a mostly empty (virtual) office here at Book Riot. U.S. holidays are always a great time to get some head-down work done, but it’s a little too quiet for my liking.
Today, I have some more recommendations for books to complete Read Harder tasks that I collected from the comments. You all have great taste in books! I also have some updates on what I’ve been reading since we talked last.
What about you? What are you reading at the moment? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.