What are You Reading This Week? — May 23, 2024
After a couple of flops in a row, I’m happy to report that I seem to have averted a reading slump. Reading can be so unpredictable — I picked up a book in the same genre with the same authors as a title I loved and ended up not liking it, while one I picked up by a new author that I knew almost nothing about was a success! But that’s part of the joy of being a reader: you never know when your next book will be a new favorite…or a complete miss.
This week, I recommended recent picture books for task #11 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge. I love that other Book Riot writers gave their own suggestions, so it represents a big range of tastes and styles. I ended up putting holds on about a dozen picture books while writing that post, so I’m looking forward to reading those soon!
We’ll be taking Monday off for Memorial Day, so I’ll talk to you again in a week!
What are you reading right now? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
Leave a comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.