What are You Reading This Week — Read Harder, May 16, 2024
In case you missed it, this week, I put together a recommendation list of mermaid books to read for MerMay that all check-off tasks on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! They include picture books, a sci-fi novella, horror, manga, and more.
I have to admit, I don’t have a lot of reading updates for you this week. I picked up a book I own and have been meaning to read for many years…only to find it’s no longer my style. I kept with it in the hopes that the ending would turn things around, but alas, that was not to be. I think I’m just reluctant to read meandering literary novels about twenty-something characters making bad life choices at this point in my life. Those were some of my favourite books to read when I was in my twenties!
I picked up a manga volume afterwards to cleanse my palette, and I’m about to finish an audiobook I’ve been ambivalent about, but mostly I’m in that awkward in-between stage of reading right now. I hope your reading has been going better! Here are the titles I’ve been picking up and my progress through the 2024 Read Harder Challenge. What was the last task you finished?
What have you been reading lately, and what’s the last Read Harder task you completed? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
