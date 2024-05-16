In case you missed it, this week, I put together a recommendation list of mermaid books to read for MerMay that all check-off tasks on the 2024 Read Harder Challenge! They include picture books, a sci-fi novella, horror, manga, and more.

I have to admit, I don’t have a lot of reading updates for you this week. I picked up a book I own and have been meaning to read for many years…only to find it’s no longer my style. I kept with it in the hopes that the ending would turn things around, but alas, that was not to be. I think I’m just reluctant to read meandering literary novels about twenty-something characters making bad life choices at this point in my life. Those were some of my favourite books to read when I was in my twenties!