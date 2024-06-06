What are You Reading This Week? — June 6, 2024

This week, I recommended books by disabled authors in four genres — SFF, Horror, Romance, and Mysteries — for task #12 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge. This one was tricky to research, and it reminded me how overlooked disabled authors often are in conversations about diversifying our reading. I have a couple more recommendations below that are sourced from the comments section, if you’re looking for more options for this task!

It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for a weekly reading check-in. What have you been reading this week, and what did you think of it? You’ll be hearing from one of the other excellent editors next week, because I have some time off then. I rented a treehouse (okay, it’s more of a cabin) in the woods, and I can’t wait to cozy up with my pups and get some reading done in the wilderness. It looks absolutely gorgeous. I’ll be sure to share photos with you when I get back!