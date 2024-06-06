What are You Reading This Week? — June 6, 2024
This week, I recommended books by disabled authors in four genres — SFF, Horror, Romance, and Mysteries — for task #12 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge. This one was tricky to research, and it reminded me how overlooked disabled authors often are in conversations about diversifying our reading. I have a couple more recommendations below that are sourced from the comments section, if you’re looking for more options for this task!
It’s Thursday, which means it’s time for a weekly reading check-in. What have you been reading this week, and what did you think of it? You’ll be hearing from one of the other excellent editors next week, because I have some time off then. I rented a treehouse (okay, it’s more of a cabin) in the woods, and I can’t wait to cozy up with my pups and get some reading done in the wilderness. It looks absolutely gorgeous. I’ll be sure to share photos with you when I get back!
I’ve been reading some truly excellent books recently, so let’s get into some of those!
What are you reading right now? And what’s the last Read Harder Challenge task you completed? Let’s chat in the comments!
