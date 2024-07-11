What are You Reading This Week? — July 11, 2024

It’s been two weeks since I checked in with how your reading was going, because Book Riot took the Fourth of July off! In any case, we have so much to catch up on. Since we spoke last, I gave recommendations for Task #14 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge: Read a book by an author with an upcoming event (virtual or in person) and then attend the event. I really want to hear which event you have gone to or plan to attend this year, so let me know in the comments!

After that, I recommended some books to read for Disability Pride Month that also check off Read Harder tasks. That’s just scratching the surface, though: if you check out our Disability archives, you can find a ton more recommendations of books by disabled authors to read in July and all year.