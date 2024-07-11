What are You Reading This Week? — July 11, 2024
It’s been two weeks since I checked in with how your reading was going, because Book Riot took the Fourth of July off! In any case, we have so much to catch up on. Since we spoke last, I gave recommendations for Task #14 of the 2024 Read Harder Challenge: Read a book by an author with an upcoming event (virtual or in person) and then attend the event. I really want to hear which event you have gone to or plan to attend this year, so let me know in the comments!
After that, I recommended some books to read for Disability Pride Month that also check off Read Harder tasks. That’s just scratching the surface, though: if you check out our Disability archives, you can find a ton more recommendations of books by disabled authors to read in July and all year.
I’m currently looking over and processing your responses to the halfway check-in survey, and I’ll be sharing the results with you soon!
I’ve also made some progress in the Read Harder Challenge, so let’s jump into the books I’ve been reading lately.
What are you reading this week, and how many tasks do you have left to do? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here.
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers.
1 comment
Become an All Access subscriber to add comments.