What Are You Reading This Week? — August 22, 2024

Danika spends most of her time talking about queer women books at the Lesbrary. Blog: The Lesbrary Twitter: @DanikaEllis

I don’t know about you, but around here, summer seemed to disappear overnight. After weeks of unrelenting heat, clouds on the forecast for the foreseeable future. I could use a couple more days of sunshine, but I’m looking forward to fall reading. The cool weather puts me in a reading mood, especially when it comes to fantasy and horror books. Do you read by the seasons? I’d love to hear in the comments!

Since the last reading update, here’s what I’ve been reading.