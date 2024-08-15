This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Since I updated you last, I had a lovely beach day where I carefully curated a selection of beach reads: some YA, some romances, all light and frothy print books perfect for reading while stretched out on a beach towel…and then I proceeded to ignore all of them, squinting through the glare on my old Kindle Fire so I could keep reading Compound Fracture by Andrew Joseph White, a bloody anti-capitalism Appalachian thriller. Oops. Sometimes, you can’t resist the thrall of a good book, even if the vibes do not match your reading circumstances. I regret nothing. I’m also glad I booked that beach time when I did, because it’s cloudy and cool for the foreseeable future here, which just has me more excited to curl up under a blanket and read.