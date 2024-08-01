What are You Reading This Week? — August 1, 2024
Happy August! I hope July went well for you, and if not, you’re done with it now. I’m trying to take advantage of the sunshine by booking time off for a beach day, and I hope to get a bunch of reading done then. Now I just need to put together the perfect assortment of beach reads. (It’s not like you can bring just one book. That would be outrageous!)
In case you missed it, earlier this week, I shared some recommendations for the 2024 Read Harder Challenge task #16: Read a book based solely on the title. Because I couldn’t give much in the way of details before invalidating it for the task, it ended up being a very long list of intriguing titles in a wide variety of genres.
What have you been reading this week? Here are my updates.
