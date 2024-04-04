What are You Reading This Week — April 4, 2024
Happy April! I hope you got through April Fools’ Day only experiencing the best side of pranks, and I wish you a happy Chocolate On Sale week. I definitely plan to celebrate this year.
We’re a quarter of the way through 2024! Can you believe it? That means we should be about six tasks through the Read Harder Challenge to stay on track. Are you matching that pace? And more importantly, what’s your favorite book you’ve read so far this year? Let me know in the comments!
Today, I have some recommendations from the comments section for task #7: Read an indie published collection of poetry by a BIPOC or queer author. I also have some updates about my progress through the Read Harder Challenge as well as the absolute cutest picture of my dog Scrappy ever taken.
What is your favorite book you’ve read so far this year? Let’s chat in the comments!
Check out all the previous 2024 Read Harder posts here!
The comments section is moderated according to our community guidelines. Please check them out so we can maintain a safe and supportive community of readers!
