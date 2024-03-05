The Top 10 Adapted Screenplay Oscar Winners, Ranked

#5: Moonlight

Books have it a little easier when representing long stretches of time — say, over the course of a lifetime. Part of it is that reading a book for ten hours is just longer than watching a movie for two, especially since that ten hours is likely spread out over several days (or more). You are with the characters longer, so the passage of time feels a little more real as well. With a movie, you have the added problem of needing multiple actors to play a kid and an adult (and sometimes different actors as adults, even). The tripartite structure of Moonlight takes the challenge head-on, following not just one but two characters over decades and across actors. To do this well, you have to pick the right scenes and write them well. Each feels a part of a whole but meaningfully dense on its own. I think Moonlight does this so well that it goes unnoticed. But it shouldn’t.