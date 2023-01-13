Quiz: Which Judy Blume Character Are You?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Who’s ready to take a Judy Blume character quiz? Judy Blume books have been there for me at every age of my life. In elementary school, I laughed as my mom read Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing out loud to me and my sister. I related to Margaret’s quest to discover who she is and where she fits in while reading Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret? I learned a lot about sex from the infamous Forever… and still reread Judy Blume’s adult book Summer Sisters on a regular basis. And these are just a few of the more than 30 books Judy Blume created. Her books are beloved because she creates characters that feel like real people. From 2-year-old Fudge Hatcher to teenage Victoria Leonard, her characters have big feelings, good intentions, and the ability to make some pretty huge mistakes.

Now it’s time for you to discover which Judy Blume character you are most like. The good news is that there are no bad options! Just answer the ten questions in this Judy Blume Character quiz to get your answer!

Margaret Simon from Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret . You are one of Judy Blume’s most iconic characters. You are deep, thoughtful person who isn’t afraid to ask the big questions in life. Religion, spirituality, and philosophy might take over your mind from time to time. But you also are a person who wants to fit in and find the right group of friends that really understand you. Whether you are in the world of ideas or the real world, the only way to find the answers you need is to practice being yourself.

Peter Hatcher from Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing. You are responsible, dependable person who sometimes feels overlooked. While you might long for more recognition for your good deeds, in the end the best reward is the love and kindness you will experience within your life.

Fudge Hatcher from Tales of a Fourth Grade Nothing and its sequels. You don't just like to shake things up a little. No. You are a chaos agent. You follow your instincts and believe life is one big adventure. Sometimes your impulsivity might get you in trouble. But as long as you don't eat any of your sibling's pet turtles, you should survive your quest for joie de vivre!

Sheila Tubman from Otherwise Known As Sheila The Great. You aren't bossy, you're a boss. And what some people want to call control freak, you consider passionate and detail-oriented. But while everyone sees you as this confident, controlled over-achiever, inside you feel a lot of doubts and fears that you are afraid to let out. Showing your weaknesses is actually a sign of strength and something that will make you closer with your friends and loved ones.

Sally J. Freedman from Starring Sally J. Freedman As Herself. Judy Blume herself thought of this character and book as her most autobiographical. In fact, she once said, "Sally is the kind of kid I was at ten." You have a huge, creative imagination that leads to a rich fantasy life. This can be both a blessing and curse, as sometimes it leads you to worry about some pretty outlandish scenarios coming true. At the same time, this imagination helps you imagine a more equal, just world and helps motivate you to be a kind, generous, and peaceful person.

Victoria Leonard from Summer Sisters. Just like Vix, you can be shy and quiet sometimes. But that is just because you are thinking deeply. You are a generous friend and family member, who always wants to help. But to succeed in life and avoid burning out, you have to learn to take care of yourself as well.

I hope you liked taking this Judy Blume character quiz and are happy with your answer.