Quiz: Scroll Your TikTok For You Page and Get a Book Recommendation

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Whether it’s lists of not-so-underrated book recommendations, POVs from inside your favorite books, or opinions about shelving that have you tearing out your hair, TikTok is full of bookish content. I, admittedly, spend too much time scrolling as a result. What used to be reading time on the bus or before bed has now turned into TikTok time. It’s a problem…but not one I’m doing anything to change. There’s nothing like Noodle’s bones/no bones or Berries and Cream TikTok to keep me coming back for more.

I’ve been recommended many of these most popular books on TikTok, some expected and others quite otherwise. Most surprising, though, is the pure accuracy of my for you page. TikTok’s algorithm in combination with the massive amounts of content I consume in any given hour has pinpointed my likes and dislikes, my personality and preferences, almost perfectly. (Though, for a program so on-point, I somehow only ever get videos that have every Zodiac sign in them except mine.)

So, if you’re like me, your FYP is rife with unexpected insights into who you are and what you should read. Take the quiz below based on your FYP and let us recommend you something good!

Scroll Your TikTok For You Page and Get a Book Recommendation

All Results

Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo You should read Summer Sons by Lee Mandelo! It’s a haunting southern gothic novel full of racing, ghosts, and grief.

Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert You should read Act Your Age, Eve Brown by Talia Hibbert! It’s fun, it’s spicy, and it’s a pure delight.

The Seep by Chana Porter You should read The Seep by Chana Porter! It’s a strange science fiction novel about an alien invasion that seeps into every aspect of life.

Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottleib You should read Maybe You Should Talk to Someone by Lori Gottlieb! Your FYP is trying to tell you to something. Maybe you should listen.

Roman & Jewel by Dana Davis You should read Roman & Jewel by Dana Davis! It’s got Broadway! It’s got New York! It’s got romance! What else could you ask for?

Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour You should read Watch Over Me by Nina LaCour! This quiet, touching novel is a must-read!

