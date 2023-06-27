QUIZ: Which Iconic Queer Literary Character is Your Soulmate?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Susie (she/her) is a queer writer originally from Little Rock, now living in Washington, DC. She is the author of QUEERLY BELOVED and the forthcoming LOOKING FOR A SIGN from Dial Press/Random House. You can find her on Instagram @susiedoom. View All posts by Susie Dumond

Queer literary characters, whether they’re explicitly identified as such in the text or largely accepted as queer by modern readers, have played a huge role in our vision of a collective LGBTQ+ past, present, and future. Whether they’re inspirations, iconoclasts, or cautionary tales, we can’t get enough of them. Take the quiz below to find out which iconic queer literary character is your soulmate.

Of course, a soulmate doesn’t have to be romantic! They come in all shapes and sizes. You’ve got your best friend soulmates, your creative inspiration soulmates, even frenemy soulmates meant to push you to do your best through competition. Pride month is the time to remember that we all love and build our chosen families in different ways. Soulmates are for everyone, including asexual and/or aromantic readers.

With characters created by Virginia Woolf, James Baldwin, Alice Walker, and more, we’ve got plenty of LGBTQ+ soulmates to tickle your fancy. After the quiz, stick around for a list of all possible results. Maybe they’ll inspire you to pick up a classic queer book you’ve never read before.

Queer Literary Character Possible Results Carol from The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith Hey there, Mommy Issues McGee. Your soulmate is the elegant, elusive, cold as ice Carol from The Price of Salt by Patricia Highsmith. Perhaps you’ll find her browsing dolls at a department store around Christmas, ready to stomp on your heart with her expensive heels.

Dante from Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz Your soulmate is ‘80s teen heartthrob Dante from Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe by Benjamin Alire Sáenz. He’s charming, he can swim, he loves poetry, and he’s here to steal your heart.

Giovanni from Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin You’re in for a dramatic fling with flirtatious Italian bartender Giovanni from Giovanni’s Room by James Baldwin. Hope you don’t mind a dank, dirty bedroom or an untimely execution.

Idgie from Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg You can’t resist a bee charmer. Your soulmate is the wild, charming Idgie Threadgoode from Fried Green Tomatoes at the Whistle Stop Cafe by Fannie Flagg. Idgie can fry your green tomatoes any time, if you know what I mean.

Jude from A Little Life by Hanya Yanagihara Your soulmate is the brilliant, tragic, endearing Jude from Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life. It honestly feels a little tasteless to include this protagonist from a book sometimes accused of being “trauma porn,” but hey, devastatingly sad boys can be soulmates too.

Orlando from Orlando by Virginia Woolf Your soulmate is the hottest of trans literary icons, Virginia Woolf’s Orlando! Whether they’re a nobleman in Queen Elizabeth’s court or a suffragette in the 1920s, Orlando’s ready to steal your heart.

Patroclus from The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller You must be looking for someone to make you feel like a hero, because your soulmate is Patroclus from Madeline Miller’s The Song of Achilles. Good news? He would die for you. Bad news? You might still die anyway.

Shug from The Color Purple by Alice Walker Who can resist a mysterious bisexual jazz singer? Your soulmate is Shug Avery from The Color Purple by Alice Walker. She may be the cause of your sexual awakening, but be careful, because she’ll also break your heart.

