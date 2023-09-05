Match These Famous Spaceships to Their Stories

The son of a librarian, Chris M. Arnone's love of books was as inevitable as gravity. He holds an MFA in Creative Writing from the University of Missouri - Kansas City. His novel, The Hermes Protocol, was published by Castle Bridge Media in 2023 and the next book in that series is due out in winter 2024. His work can also be found in Adelaide Literary Magazine and FEED Lit Mag. You can find him writing more books, poetry, and acting in Kansas City. You can also follow him on social media (Facebook, Goodreads, Instagram, Twitter, website).
I’m a big fan of space-faring science fiction stories. I grabbed hold of Star Warsand Star Trek when I was a child, and the fascination with traveling among the stars has never let go of me since. Particularly when a story has a REALLY GREAT spaceship, it just captures the imagination even harder. That made me ponder some of the really great spaceships in science fiction books.
Now before you dive into this quiz, be warned of some rules that I made here. None of these ships started their lives on the screen. So you won’t get any layups like the Millennium Falcon or USS Enterprise. Sure, those ships have gone on to see service in novels and comics, but they didn’t start there, so they aren’t in my quiz. That also means you won’t get visual aids in this quiz. Novels don’t have pictures, after all.
That said, some of these are pretty easy either because of the name or how notorious the ship has become due to the popularity of the book or a brilliant adaptation later. Some of these are a little more obscure, but they’re all famous spaceships to me. I’m pulling from novels, comic books, and even manga here, so it’ll be a real test of your all-around spaceship knowledge.
Now then, see if you can guess which stories these famous spaceships belong to.
How did you do? Are your feet firmly on the ground, or are you flying amongst the stars?