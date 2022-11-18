Quiz: How Well Do You Know Your Covers, Expert Edition

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

A warning: this quiz is not for the faint of heart.

It was made for those who know their covers and to which titles those covers belong to.

It was made for those who can spot a detail and hold it fast in their memory.

It was made for those who like a challenge and are sure they can win it.

But it was also made for those who, like me, keep seeing similar covers in stores thinking it is one book we saw previously, and it turns out it is another.

For those who see patterns and colours in book covers and think: ah, these match!

In this quiz, you will find pixelated images of different books that have similar elements to them. Not a whole cover, but a small part of it, and this is why this quiz is not for the faint of heart: it is for those who like to have a good time and always give guessing (sometimes more than actually knowing) a try.

It’s a fun quiz, and I guarantee that while some options will be tricky, others will be a piece of cake. And you’ll have fun throughout.

If I could give you something to aid you on your journey, it is the advice to stay sharp: there’s an even trickier question at the end!

Ready? Click the Take Quiz button (and definitely come back to this post after the results, to check all titles in the quiz)!

So, how well did you do?

Curious to find out all the covers depicted in the quiz? Here is the complete list of books!

In the list below there is also information about the artists responsible for each of the covers. The books missing that information were the ones I was unable to find.

Girl Woman Other by Bernardine Evaristo, cover by Ali Campbell

The Startup Wife by Tahmima Anam

Paris Daillencourt Is About to Crumble by Alexis Hall, cover by Elizabeth Turner Stokes

Queerly Beloved by Susie Dumond, cover by Susan Turner

All This Could Be Different by Sarah Thankam Mathews, cover by Lucia Bernard

Five Tuesdays In Winter by Lily King, cover by Kelly Winton (design) and Harriet Moore Ballard (artwork)

Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi

The Girl With The Louding Voice by Abi Daré

Always The First To Die by R. J. Jacobs, cover by Lauren Harms

These Fleeting Shadows by Kate Alice Marshal

Nothing To See Here by Kevin Wilson, cover by Renata de Oliveira

Seven Empty Houses by Samanta Schweblin, cover by Meighan Cavanaugh

Daisy Darker by Alice Feeney, cover by Donna Sinisgalli Noetzel

The Guest List by Lucy Foley, cover by Elina Cohen

The Last Thing He Told Me by Laura Dave

The Willies by Adam Falkner, cover Kate Zaremba

The Farm by Joanne Ramos

Queenie by Candice Carty-Williams

There There by Tommy Orange, cover by Tyler Comrie

I Love You But I’ve Chosen Darkness by Claire Vaye Watkins, cover by Lucia Bernard

If I Survive You by Jonathan Escoffery, cover by Gretchen Achilles

Furia by Yamile Saied Mendez, cover by Carla Weise

The Lesbiana’s Guide To Catholic School by Sonora Reyes

The Seven Moons Of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka

When We Were Birds by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

Seven Steeples by Sara Baume, cover by Greta D. Sibley

A Short History Of The World According To Sheep by Sally Coulthard, cover by Nathan Burton (artwork)

Checkout 19 by Claire Louise-Bennett

Cleopatra and Frankenstein by Coco Mellors