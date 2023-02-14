Quiz: How Well Do You Remember FROM THE MIXED-UP FILES OF MRS. BASIL E. FRANKWEILER?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s always fun to revisit the classic works of children’s literature that we loved when we were kids. I love rereading these beloved standbys and made a point of catching up with them during my MFA program in Writing for Children and Young Adults. One novel in particular I remembered with fondness was E.L. Konigsburg’s From the Mixed-Up Files of Mrs. Basil E. Frankweiler.

This acclaimed novel won the Newbery Medal, which is pretty much the most prestigious an award that a work of kid lit can earn. And it’s easy to see why. When I was taking another read of this book to write this quiz, I could definitely see how this book still captures the hearts of so many contemporary readers. There’s a sense of adventure, a whiff of suspense, and an intriguing mystery in its heart. Rereading this novel put me back in touch with the younger reader I was when I would check the book out of the library over and over to read the novel one more time and one more time and one more time.