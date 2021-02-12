Book nerds know there’s no better date than a good book. Think Bumble can give you the sweet, sweet satisfaction of a 5-star read? I don’t think so! Which is why this Valentine’s Day you should set a date with yourself and your next favorite read. That’s right, we’re talking a Valentine’s book date!

Whether you’re a morning coffee reader or a bubble bath book enthusiast, there’s nothing quite like settling in with a great new read. It’s the pinnacle of relaxation. And that’s all a book date is, really. A little much-needed time to yourself where you can forget your troubles for a moment and immerse yourself in another world. Books are what we can look to when we need an escape. Everybody needs a break from reality sometimes.

So why a book date? Because we’re book nerds. Because we’re just looking for a nice night in. Because true love is found between the pages of a book. Because we deserve it. And just like Chidi, our soulmate is books.

And, sure, like dating there can be some risk involved. After all, how do you know this new book will live up to that amazing once-in-a-lifetime read you just finished? But that’s what I’m here for. With a handful of incredible books you’re sure to love, I’ve created a quiz that’s sure to match you up with a book you’ll love. So what are you waiting for? Let’s dive on in! Your next favorite book awaits.

Okay, let’s be honest, one book is never enough. So take another quiz to find out which book should be your Valentine and then read up on some swoony queer couples perfect for February and explore literary Valentine’s cards for readers. Don’t worry — the best thing about your Valentine’s book date is they’ll never get jealous. Go ahead and read all the books your heart desire.