Quiz: Design Your Ideal Bubble Bath and Get a Bath Reading Suggestion

Turn your faucet to hot, pour out some bath salts, and grab a book from your shelves- it’s time to take a bubble bath. There is nothing I like more than taking a long bath with a book. It’s a chance to step away from technology, people, and pets. Instead, you can simply sink into the relaxing waters of the bath. So why not design your ideal bubble bath and get a bath reading suggestion?

Now, my favorite format for a bath read will always be a mass market paperback. If they fall in the water, it’s not too hard to dry them, and you can hold the book with one hand. Baths are the perfect place to crack open a book and not care what happens to it. The following books do not all come in mass market paperback, so feel free to read in whatever format you prefer.

This quiz is just the sort of thing you can take if you are looking for something a bit different. I always believe a bath is a perfect place to read new genres and authors because I’m less likely to quickly switch to something else. Who would want to get out of a bath to pick another one up?

Design a Bath: Get A Book

You may receive a recommendation for a teen or adult read, a romance, fantasy, or science fiction pick, and any variation of sub-genres. Please design away and your best bubble bath will land you a bath reading suggestion. I wish you wonderful suds and no book duds for your next bath.

Potential Bath Reading Suggestions

Help Wanted by J. Emery To get her best friend, college roommate, and potential partner, Phineas, an amazing birthday present, Em gets a part-time job at a local magic shop. This is a cute, queer and dark academia novella filled with magic and romance.

The Perks of Loving a Wallflower by Erica Ridley In this Regency-era sapphic romance, Tommy is the master of disguise in a family of wealthy adopted children who perform Robin Hood–style heists. So, when she wants to have a conversation with the notorious bluestocking Philippa, who needs help proving the theft of intellectual property, she disguises herself as a Barron.

How to Find a Princess by Alyssa Cole This swashbuckling sapphic romance novel is a queer Anastasia retelling. Makeda lost her job and girlfriend, and she is done. So, when Beznaria tells her she’s a long-lost princess, she resists her every step of the way, even though she is with the World Federation of Monarchs. A fake marriage gets them on a cargo ship with a wonderful crew (and only one bed) and hijinks ensue.

The Space Between Worlds by Micaiah Johnson Cross-dimensional travel is a dangerous day job, but for an outsider like Cara, it’s the best gig in town. You cannot travel to a world where a version of you is still alive, and Cara is dead nearly everywhere. Her handler Dell is aloof, but she will have to trust her if she wants to discover what’s wrong with the multiverse.

Blackwater Sister by Zen Cho After graduating from Harvard, Jess just wants to settle into Malaysia with her family without her Ah Ma instructing her from beyond the grave. Instead, gods and ghosts are determined to derail her plans to reunite with her girlfriend and get a job with their retribution plots. In a Malaysian-set contemporary fantasy, one medium will discover her powers to talk to ghosts and deities, whether she likes it or not.

Witchmark by C. L. Polk A magical version of post-war Edwardian England delivers queernorm steampunk urban fantasy. Miles is a witch in hiding, working as a psychiatrist who helps wounded soldiers. Here, he encounters another dying witch who leaves him with a mission to solve his murder. Romance may even blossom along the way when a handsome man offers to help.

The Darkness Outside Us by Eliot Schrefer A queer space opera set on an eerie ship where both passengers cannot help but feel like this has happened before. Ambrose and Kodiak are sworn enemies from two warring countries on Earth who are forced to work together when a distress signal goes off on a colony planet. They know what they have to do, but both woke up one day with no memory of how they got from earth into space.

Wolf’s Bane by Kelley Armstrong Kate and Logan are just teen werewolf twins looking to make new alliances at supernatural summer camp. One day, they will take over their parent’s pack, and when they do, they will also take over their seat in the supernatural council. But, when people start to go missing and magic gets temperamental, it will be up to them to break the curse and save the campers that remain.

A Clean Start With A New Bath Reading Suggestion

A bath affords readers an opportunity to do some self-care multitasking. This fun quiz helps you design your ideal bubble bath and get a bath reading suggestion. However, it is really an opportunity to consider what you want from both your baths and your books. Sometimes a fresh set of books can help. Plus, unwinding with a good book and a long bath is a time treasured tradition.