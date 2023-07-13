There are some amazing biographies on this list. Some feature true heroes that you might never have heard about — like Constance Baker Motley, an amazing lawyer who was the first Black woman to argue a case in front of the Supreme Court. Other biographies offer new insights and information about people you might think you know a lot about, like America’s first president, George Washington. No matter which biography recommendation you get, it should be an interesting and illuminating read. And best of all, if you aren’t that interested in your recommendation, then you can take the quiz again. Or scroll to the bottom of the page and see all the potential results.