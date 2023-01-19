This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

When I was growing up, my favorite Disney movie was Alice in Wonderland. Maybe it’s because I loved how surreal this children’s classic was. Or maybe it’s because I was already a cat lady in training and loved the Cheshire Cat. Doubtless I enjoyed tea, and the Mad Hatter’s tea party looked fun, if a little odd. Yep, I was already a budding Alice fan.

Years later, I reread Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland (the correct title) by author Lewis Carroll in a college class on Victorian literature. This time, when I read the classic children’s lit, my eyes were opened to possible subtexts going on beneath the surface. It really made me appreciate how layered this book really is. There are so many different ways to interpret and analyze Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. The book really is that good.

If you’re an Alice fan, this quiz is for you. In this 11-question quiz, you’ll be tested on all things Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, from remembering details about the characters to recalling plot points and identifying who said what.

Take this fun children’s literature quiz and test your knowledge of Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland. Ready? Take a deep breath, and follow me down the rabbithole…