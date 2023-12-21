Riot Headline Book Riot’s 2024 Read Harder Challenge
Comics/Graphic Novels

QUIZ: Which 2023 Award-Winning Comic Should You Read Next?

The end of the year is a good time for looking back at the accomplishments of the past 12 months. Why shouldn’t that include all of the great comics and graphic novels that received official recognition for their amazing storytelling and beautiful art?

There are multiple awards given to outstanding comics, and sometimes, general literary awards are given to comics as well. The most famous comics-only award is the Eisner Award, named for trailblazing creator Will Eisner. Each of the comics in this quiz won an Eisner in 2023 — though many were actually published in 2022.

Unfortunately, 2023 was not so rosy for the Eisner Awards, which courted controversy when its all-white panel nominated a grossly racist comic created by an abusive college professor. It’s clear that the Eisners still have a long way to go when it comes to both honoring and actively listening to diverse voices.

All that said, there are plenty of comics that genuinely deserve the accolades they were nominated for and/or received. This quiz will help you decide which you should dive into first. I’ve selected five noteworthy comics for you to choose from — hopefully, at least one will strike your fancy!

Cover of Ducks Two Years in the Oil Sands

Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton

Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir, which recounts the human and environmental devastation she witnessed in Alberta’s oil sands, won Best Writer/Artist.

Book cover of The Night Eaters

The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda

Winner of both Best Graphic Album and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, this beautiful yet terrifying comic follows twin siblings as they stumble on a supernatural family secret.

Cover of The Human Target

The Human Target by Tom King & Greg Smallwood

This thriller set in the DC universe follows a human decoy as he becomes the intended target of a murder plot. It won Best Limited Series and Best Penciller/Inker.

Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega book cover

Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega & Rose Bousamra

This cute comic won Best Publication for Kids (Ages 9-12) for its affirming tale of a young girl who loves her hair just the way it is.

Cover of Flung Out of Space

Flung Out of Space by Grace Ellis & Hannah Templer

Winner of Best Work Based on Reality, the story follows troubled queer writer Patricia Highsmith as she gleans inspiration for her most famous book.