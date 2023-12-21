QUIZ: Which 2023 Award-Winning Comic Should You Read Next?

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The end of the year is a good time for looking back at the accomplishments of the past 12 months. Why shouldn’t that include all of the great comics and graphic novels that received official recognition for their amazing storytelling and beautiful art?

There are multiple awards given to outstanding comics, and sometimes, general literary awards are given to comics as well. The most famous comics-only award is the Eisner Award, named for trailblazing creator Will Eisner. Each of the comics in this quiz won an Eisner in 2023 — though many were actually published in 2022.

Unfortunately, 2023 was not so rosy for the Eisner Awards, which courted controversy when its all-white panel nominated a grossly racist comic created by an abusive college professor. It’s clear that the Eisners still have a long way to go when it comes to both honoring and actively listening to diverse voices.

All that said, there are plenty of comics that genuinely deserve the accolades they were nominated for and/or received. This quiz will help you decide which you should dive into first. I’ve selected five noteworthy comics for you to choose from — hopefully, at least one will strike your fancy!

All Possible Results Ducks: Two Years in the Oil Sands by Kate Beaton Kate Beaton’s graphic memoir, which recounts the human and environmental devastation she witnessed in Alberta’s oil sands, won Best Writer/Artist. The Night Eaters: She Eats the Night by Marjorie Liu & Sana Takeda Winner of both Best Graphic Album and Best Painter/Multimedia Artist, this beautiful yet terrifying comic follows twin siblings as they stumble on a supernatural family secret.

The Human Target by Tom King & Greg Smallwood This thriller set in the DC universe follows a human decoy as he becomes the intended target of a murder plot. It won Best Limited Series and Best Penciller/Inker.

Frizzy by Claribel A. Ortega & Rose Bousamra This cute comic won Best Publication for Kids (Ages 9-12) for its affirming tale of a young girl who loves her hair just the way it is.