I mean, damn look at this cover! That, and knowing there’s #OwnVoices queer Black content, is about enough for me, but here are more details: this is the first book in a new fantasy series, Magic of the Lost. Touraine and Luca are two women, each with their own mission. Touraine is a soldier raised from childhood to be loyal to the empire. But now that she’s been sent back to the homeland from which she was stolen, she’s not so sure. Luca, imperial princess, is determined to get her uncle off the throne at all cost. Assassinations, rebellions, and more bring the two women’s stories together.