10 Queer Western Books in 4 Genres

One of my favorite things about queer books is the way they’re able to tackle genres in which queerness was once declared unwelcome and carve out a spot for queer narratives that remind readers that we are, and always have been, a part of the story. This is particularly true of the Western genre, which has long been viewed by certain parties as a bastion of “American manhood”, full of rugged, super hetero cis white men who, depending on when the novel was written, either inspired or were inspired by the heroes of classic Western films. No gays allowed. (If you want to see how wrong-headed that sentiment is, Kaz Rowe has a fantastic video on the history of gay cowboy movies and how that history was shaped.)

But, obviously, we know that’s not the case historically. Not only does the common form of the Western genre conveniently forget that a significant portion of cowboys and settlers in the West were Black, but also that forms of queerness were common in the period of the 19th century we think of as the Old West. Chris Packard has a book on this topic, Queer Cowboys, that is well worth checking out if you have an interest in the history in question! The short of the long is that queer narratives have, and have always had, a place in the Western genre, and it is always a constant delight to see books being published that explore and push out the boundaries of the genre from a queer perspective.