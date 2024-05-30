2024 is the Year of Queer Polyamorous Books, and I’m Here for It

I’ve been talking nonstop about Triple Sec by TJ Alexander, a steamy queer polyamorous romance novel out June 4th that I absolutely loved. I feel like I’ve been noticing more queer polyam books from mainstream publishers out this year, and I am here for it.

I often think about how reality dating shows are missing out on peak drama by not casting an entirely bisexual cast (I mean, other than that one season of Are You the One?). After finishing Triple Sec, I feel the same way about polyamory and romance novels: you get two back-to-back falling-in-love scenes! It’s twice the romance and drama! The dynamic between three (or four, or five, or…) people is so much more complex and fascinating to read about than a romance between two people.