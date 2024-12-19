The Queerest Christmas: 2024 LGBTQ Holiday Romance Books

Rachel is a writer from Arkansas, most at home surrounded by forests and animals much like a Disney Princess. She spends most of her time writing stories and playing around in imaginary worlds. You can follow her writing at rachelbrittain.com. Twitter and Instagram: @rachelsbrittain

Judy Garland once famously instructed us to make the Yuletide gay, and the publishing industry is really doing its part this holiday season. There are so many queer holiday romances coming out this year that I couldn’t even fit them all on this list. From stories about exes getting a second chance at love over the holidays to Christmas Princes, these queer holiday romance books are full of holiday cheer and Christmas magic.

Personally, I love nothing more than filling my cold winter days with cute holiday romances — especially the queer ones. I find it’s the perfect way to get me in the holiday spirit. That, and nonstop Christmas music, of course. Which means there are few things more festive than a good holiday romance with Silver Bells playing in the background.