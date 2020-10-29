6 Awesome Queer Halloween Books

Jackson’s most famous work is a no-brainer for a reason; it also counts as a classic of queer Halloween books. Written in 1959, the masterpiece haunted house story employs perfect restraint, allowing the horror to remain psychological and mysterious. When four strangers inhabit a house to determine if it is haunted as legend tells, even they do not expect the horrors. The queer part? Theodora agrees to come stay at the house in the middle of nowhere because of a big fight with her “roommate.” The other woman, Eleanor, forms a quick and emotionally charged bond, AKA crush, with/on Theodora. The former owner of the house is an old spinster who had a woman from the village staying with her as a “companion.” In other words, the house is pretty gay.