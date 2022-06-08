The Queerest Coloring Books Imaginable

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

I miss the era of adult coloring books being popular. I say that as someone who never once colored because the whole process leaves me more anxious than it does relaxed, but I absolutely loved watching my friends posting pictures of their latest coloring projects and one of the few things I have from my grandmother are a handful of coloring projects she did (I framed them and they are very special pieces of art!). In a time when the world continues to be challenging and bad news is seemingly endless, I long for the joy of seeing a completed coloring sheet.

As I was perusing Etsy, I stumbled upon an utter treasure trove: queer coloring books. These coloring books feature LGBTQ+ themes and images, all packaged with joy, hope, and resistance. It is no surprise to see that, given how much small and indie presses, as well as zine culture, have always been an outlet for queer people, but it struck me as especially powerful now. In an era of big rainbow capitalism, there is something particularly valuable in highlighting individuals who are creating for others like them, with little incentive other than to connect (and make some pennies because frankly, with all of the work that goes into creating a coloring book, there’s not a price point that would make them especially profitable — and that’s the point!).

Let’s celebrate with these awesome queer coloring books. Snap up a couple, pick up a box of colorful crayons or markers, and plaster your home and social feeds with LGBTQ+ joy, humor, and more.

The Queerest Coloring Books for Rainbow Joy How about some queer nursery rhymes? This coloring book is by Jacinta Bunnell, with art by Nat Kusinitz, and it is FUN. $10.

Jacinta Bunnell, alongside Leela Corman, created another excellent coloring book. This time, it’s all things Big Gay Alphabet. $13.

In this gorgeous homage to a well-known Netflix show, you get to color some of your favorite queers with some of their great quotes. There is indeed a dog, too! $25.

Color your way to learning more about the butch lesbians of the ’50s-’70s. $15 and you can get it signed by one of the creators. There is another edition of this coloring book featuring butch lesbians of the ’20s and ’30s.

Want to color some WLW images but don’t want to wait for a physical copy of a book to arrive? You’ll love this digital Sweet Girlfriends coloring book by Karen Kaye Llamas. $4.

Color in some gorgeous sheets that celebrate love in all of its myriad forms. This digital coloring book is $5. You could totally color this with everyone in the family as a way to celebrate Pride.

Here’s another excellent choice for some family Pride coloring. This one is a physical copy, and you can get Celebrate Pride! for $10.

The images in this Sapphic Society coloring book are so good and have a ton of great detail. $25, by KJ Forman.

Don’t want to or can’t spring for a whole coloring book? This single queer pride coloring page digital download is under $1.

While you’re coloring or between pages, dig into these queer reads for Pride and some excellent queer literary fiction.