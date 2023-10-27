Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023

Always books. Never boring. View All posts by Community

If you’re looking for a broad range of books that make up the best of the best for this year, then you’re going to love perusing Publishers Weekly’s selection of the best books of 2023. They have selected 150 titles across several categories. Take a peep at some of the categories and best titles within each.

Top 10

Biography of X by Catherine Lacey

Same Bed, Different Dreams by Ed Park

The Talk by Darrin Bell

The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright

Fiction

Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor

Company by Shannon Sanders

Greek Lessons by Han Kang, trans. from the Korean by Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won

Mystery/Thriller

All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby

Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper

How Can I Help You? by Laura Sims

Romance

The Art of Scandal by Regina Black

To Have and To Heist by Sara Desai

Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror

Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah

Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez

The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang

Comics

Blood of the Virgin by Sammy Harkham

Roaming by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki

Nonfiction

The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel

How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair

Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation by Tiya Miles

Young Adult

America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History by Ariel Aberg-Riger

A Door in the Dark by Scott Reintgen

Spin by Rebecca Caprara

The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean

Check out the full lists and all of the titles within each category at Publishers Weekly. You can find each genre and category at the top of the page in a gray navigation bar.

Find more news and stories of interest from the book world in Breaking in Books.