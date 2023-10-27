Publishers Weekly Announces Their Best Books of 2023
If you’re looking for a broad range of books that make up the best of the best for this year, then you’re going to love perusing Publishers Weekly’s selection of the best books of 2023. They have selected 150 titles across several categories. Take a peep at some of the categories and best titles within each.
Top 10
- Biography of X by Catherine Lacey
- Same Bed, Different Dreams by Ed Park
- The Talk by Darrin Bell
- The Wren, The Wren by Anne Enright
Fiction
- Age of Vice by Deepti Kapoor
- Company by Shannon Sanders
- Greek Lessons by Han Kang, trans. from the Korean by Deborah Smith and Emily Yae Won
Mystery/Thriller
- All The Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby
- Everybody Knows by Jordan Harper
- How Can I Help You? by Laura Sims
Romance
- The Art of Scandal by Regina Black
- To Have and To Heist by Sara Desai
Science Fiction/Fantasy/Horror
- Chain-Gang All Stars by Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah
- Our Share of Night by Mariana Enriquez
- The Water Outlaws by S.L. Huang
Comics
- Blood of the Virgin by Sammy Harkham
- Roaming by Jillian and Mariko Tamaki
Nonfiction
- The Art Thief: A True Story of Love, Crime, and a Dangerous Obsession by Michael Finkel
- How to Say Babylon: A Memoir by Safiya Sinclair
- Wild Girls: How the Outdoors Shaped the Women Who Challenged a Nation by Tiya Miles
Young Adult
- America Redux: Visual Stories from Our Dynamic History by Ariel Aberg-Riger
- A Door in the Dark by Scott Reintgen
- Spin by Rebecca Caprara
- The King Is Dead by Benjamin Dean
Check out the full lists and all of the titles within each category at Publishers Weekly. You can find each genre and category at the top of the page in a gray navigation bar.
