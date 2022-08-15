Profiles in Supervillainy: Egg Fu

Origins

Let’s cut to the chase: Egg Fu is a giant Chinese egg with a Fu Manchu mustache who is bent on subverting “the democracies” of the world and propagating communism. He debuted in Wonder Woman #157-158, but beyond that, his origins remain a mystery. Where does he come from? Why does he hate democracy? Never addressed! No answers for you!

He concocts his schemes on Oolong Island, which is somehow not the stupidest sentence I will type today. On his island hideaway — which we later learn is off the coast of North Korea — he builds rockets and blows up anyone who tries to spy on him. Despite being a weird giant egg man with a pun for a name, Egg Fu is respected/sanctioned by at least some faction of the Chinese government, as he has a whole army at his disposal.