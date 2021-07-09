This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It wasn’t too long ago adult coloring books were all the rage. Though many adults still love a good coloring sesh, the trend isn’t as in vogue now as it once was. Perhaps, though, it’s a hobby worth revisiting — summer is the perfect time to pack up the crayons or markers, as well as some adult coloring pages, for the perfect beach/park/shady spot relaxing activity.

Find below a roundup of unique and fun adult coloring pages from Etsy. Each of these was designed by an artist, making them different from the designs or books you may see in stores. Once you pay for one of these pages, you’ll be able to download it and print it to use as you see fit.

Bonus: some of these are by artists who’ve written or illustrated books, inviting you to deepen your reading pool even more (or maybe even listen to one of those books while you color to your heart’s content).

Printable Adult Coloring Pages from Etsy

Author and illustrator Tyler Feder has a pack of gorgeous floral goddesses for you to color. Grab the five pages for $18.

Download and color an entire array of gorgeous floral arrangements with this pack of 21 floral designs. $3

Coloring interior designs sounds so soothing. Snag this set of five for $5, including kitchens, living rooms, and a bedroom.

Perhaps a haunted Victorian mansion is more your vibe. Color one for $3.

The only problem with this incredible ice cream sundae coloring page is that you can’t eat it at the end (unless you like eating paper, then power to you!). $4

Breathe fire with this dragon coloring page. $4

Whether black thumb or green, this plant shelfie coloring sheet will never need watering. $1.50

Highly detailed coloring sheets are fun, but sometimes, your mind wants something more simple. Enter the perfect feather coloring sheet. $2

It’s a gnome new world underground! $1

Color your own magic potions. $2

Take a seashell coloring page to the beach and be inspired by the world right at your feet. $2.50

Color a dreamy and fantastical human skeleton. $.50

Of course, no coloring page roundup could be complete without something related to reading. We’ve got your reading owl, with a cuppa, as well as a stack of weekend reads. $4