Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia Of Women and Salt by Gabriela Garcia
Riot Headline Scripps’s New Spelling Bee Winner Makes History

Printable Adult Coloring Pages From Etsy

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

It wasn’t too long ago adult coloring books were all the rage. Though many adults still love a good coloring sesh, the trend isn’t as in vogue now as it once was. Perhaps, though, it’s a hobby worth revisiting — summer is the perfect time to pack up the crayons or markers, as well as some adult coloring pages, for the perfect beach/park/shady spot relaxing activity.

Find below a roundup of unique and fun adult coloring pages from Etsy. Each of these was designed by an artist, making them different from the designs or books you may see in stores. Once you pay for one of these pages, you’ll be able to download it and print it to use as you see fit.

Bonus: some of these are by artists who’ve written or illustrated books, inviting you to deepen your reading pool even more (or maybe even listen to one of those books while you color to your heart’s content).

Printable Adult Coloring Pages from Etsy

Floral coloring book design of a person in a wheelchair

Author and illustrator Tyler Feder has a pack of gorgeous floral goddesses for you to color. Grab the five pages for $18.

coloring book design of a jar of flowers

Download and color an entire array of gorgeous floral arrangements with this pack of 21 floral designs. $3

coloring book design of a kitchen

Coloring interior designs sounds so soothing. Snag this set of five for $5, including kitchens, living rooms, and a bedroom.

coloring book design of a Victorian mansion with cats and raccoons outside

Perhaps a haunted Victorian mansion is more your vibe. Color one for $3.

Ice cream sundae coloring book design

The only problem with this incredible ice cream sundae coloring page is that you can’t eat it at the end (unless you like eating paper, then power to you!). $4

dargon coloring book design

Breathe fire with this dragon coloring page. $4

coloring book design of shelves of plants

Whether black thumb or green, this plant shelfie coloring sheet will never need watering. $1.50

coloring book design of feathers

Highly detailed coloring sheets are fun, but sometimes, your mind wants something more simple. Enter the perfect feather coloring sheet. $2

coloring book design of a tree with an underground gnome house beneath it

It’s a gnome new world underground! $1

coloring book design of potions

Color your own magic potions. $2

Seashells coloring book design

Take a seashell coloring page to the beach and be inspired by the world right at your feet. $2.50

coloring book design of a skeleton of flowers and fish

Color a dreamy and fantastical human skeleton. $.50

coloring book design of an owl perched on a stack of books that say "Sorry, my weekend is all booked"

Of course, no coloring page roundup could be complete without something related to reading. We’ve got your reading owl, with a cuppa, as well as a stack of weekend reads. $4

Enter to win a new waterproof Kindle Oasis!
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!