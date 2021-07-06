This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Time to take a princess quiz! These ten short questions will help decipher which literary princess you are most like. From fairytales and historical fiction to YA books and contemporary romance, readers love royalty. In particular, people love reading about princesses. I don’t know if it’s the Disney effect, or something that goes back further. But there is something really fun from childhood onwards about reading about princesses. Especially princesses who fall on hard times or regular girls who become princesses.

Classic books and myths are full of princess stories. And these iconic tales are brought into modern times by being retold over and over and over again. (In Cinderella’s case, I might throw in another “over” just for good measure). What it meant to be a literary princess in 1905 might seem different from examples of contemporary princesses in books. But regardless of the time period, there are so many different qualities literary princesses can contain. From Sara Crewe in Frances Hodgson Burnett’s A Little Princess to Mia Thermopolis from Meg Cabot’s The Princess Diaries, stories show different ideas of what it means to be both a young girl and a princess. Both characters are very different, but equally beloved by their readers.

Without much more blabbering from me, here is your literary princess quiz. You can discover if you are adventurous and independent like Robert Munsch’s Paper Bag Princess or a brave story teller like Shahrzad from The Wrath & the Dawn by Renée Ahdieh. A loyal princess with a sense of humor like Ella Enchanted or a reluctant royal with a surprising past like Naledi Smith from Alyssa Cole’s A Princess in Theory. All you have to do is answer these ten questions to find out which princess you are!

If you haven’t read the book you get for your literary princess, I hope you check it out. And for more royal reading you might want to peruse 6 of the Best Books About Queer Princesses , 10 Black Princesses in Books, and 9 Under-the-Radar Fairytale Retellings.