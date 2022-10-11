October 11 and 12th are Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale days, offering exclusive sales to Prime members (existing or new) before the holidays. Here are some of the sales readers should know about.

The Kindle Paperwhite bundle is 38% off: usually $190, it’s on sale for $118. Those are just a few of the ereader deals included in the Prime Early Access Sale!

Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are 59% off: usually $350, it’s on sale for $142. Now no one can interrupt your audiobook time.

If you prefer earbuds, JBL Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 50% off: usually $100, they’re on sale for $50.

Apple AirPods are also 10% off.

There are more individual titles on sale as well, including Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition: normally $40, it’s on sale for $19 for the next six hours.

Some bookish adaptations are on sale as well, including Miss Marple: The Complete Collection: usually $100, it’s on sale for $42.

Need a new perfect reading chair? There are lots of furniture sales as well, including this Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair, Beige & Walnut for 30% off: usually $244, it’s on sale for $171.

This is just a selection of the sales most relevant to readers, but check out all of the sales at the Prime Early Access Sale page.