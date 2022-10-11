a collage of Prime deals
News

50% Off Kindle Fires and More of the Best Prime Early Access Sales

October 11 and 12th are Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale days, offering exclusive sales to Prime members (existing or new) before the holidays. Here are some of the sales readers should know about.

Fire HD tablet

Fire Tablets are 50% off. The Fire HD 10 Tablet, usually $150, is $75.

Kids’ Fire Tablets are also 40-50% off.

Kindle oasis photo

The Kindle Oasis is 26% off: usually $270, it’s currently $200.

a photo of a Kindle Paperwhite bundle

The Kindle Paperwhite bundle is 38% off: usually $190, it’s on sale for $118.

Those are just a few of the ereader deals included in the Prime Early Access Sale!

a photo of Beats headphones

Beats Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones are 59% off: usually $350, it’s on sale for $142. Now no one can interrupt your audiobook time.

the photo of JBL headphones

If you prefer earbuds, JBL Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are 50% off: usually $100, they’re on sale for $50.

Apple AirPods are also 10% off.

Saga 9 Volume set

There are many boxed sets for 40%-50% off, including the nine volume set of Saga, usually $125, on sale for $90.

Dublin Murder Squad Mysteries Volumes 1-6 Boxed Set

The six volume boxed set of the Dublin Murder Squad Mysteries by Tana French is 64% off. Usually $108, it’s currently $39. This sale is only for October 11th.

the cover of Momofuku

Many cookbooks are about 50% off. Momofuku by David Chang and Peter Meehan, normally $40, is 63% off at $15.

Mastering the Art of French Cooking (2 Volume Set) by Julia Child is 58% off: usually $110, it’s on sale for $46.

the cover of Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition

There are more individual titles on sale as well, including Atlas Obscura, 2nd Edition: normally $40, it’s on sale for $19 for the next six hours.

Miss Marple: The Complete Collection set of DVDs

Some bookish adaptations are on sale as well, including Miss Marple: The Complete Collection: usually $100, it’s on sale for $42.

a photo of a Fabric Arm Chair

Need a new perfect reading chair? There are lots of furniture sales as well, including this Christopher Knight Home Evelyn Mid Century Modern Fabric Arm Chair, Beige & Walnut for 30% off: usually $244, it’s on sale for $171.

This is just a selection of the sales most relevant to readers, but check out all of the sales at the Prime Early Access Sale page.

